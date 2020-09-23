I have worked for and with Jacob Greenberg in his position as county commissioner for 10 years. I have found him to be honorable, effective, devoid of personal agendas and primarily concerned with what is best for all of Blaine County. He works for practical solutions and listens to all input before deciding what is best for the particular situation. As a former county commissioner, I understand the pressures and special interests that come to bear with important decisions, and I am sure that Mr. Greenberg carries out his duties in an honest and careful manner.
I encourage all Blaine County citizens to vote for Mr. Greenberg for county commissioner.
Alan Reynolds
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In