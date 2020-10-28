As a native, fourth-generation resident of the Wood River Valley, I know our housing problem firsthand. This issue is on the ballot in our county commissioner election.
My family history is tied to sheep ranching, homesteading and mining here from my great-grandfather forward until my grandfather became the head pastry chef for Sun Valley Co. and my grandmother was Dr. Moritz’s nurse. My mother, father, aunts and uncles were born in the Sun Valley Lodge.
Our local economy has changed over the generations. Now, I’m a local business owner who runs Idaho Thunderbird and The White Buffalo Concierge. I spend most of my days caring for the elderly. I cater to locals, visitors and second-home owners. Often, these services allow for people to live at home near the end of their lives.
After years of saving, I purchased my home with the help of ARCH Community Housing Trust and the Blaine County commissioners, chaired by Jacob Greenberg. It is the only way my family could afford a home. Many people who provide services equal to or even more important than those I provide are waiting for homes. They, too, want to live here and continue to be caregivers, or teachers, tradesmen and local business owners. Not everyone can wait as long as I did.
Jacob Greenberg understands that Blaine County needs to take an active role in housing for workers. He championed making county land available for housing, and his opponent is fighting this decision in court. This just wastes taxpayer dollars, makes it more difficult to solve the housing problem and jeopardizes the agencies’ working toward a solution. Workers need housing and we need the county, neighbors and the entire community to support housing as well. A healthy community depends on workers.
Vote Greenberg.
Tara Bell, Bellevue
