I strongly support the election of Stephen McDougall Graham, Blaine County Clerk. Before I left the Blaine County Commission, my fellow county commissioners and I interviewed three candidates to take the place of JoLynn Drage, who resigned to spend time with her family. Stephen McDougall Graham was the top candidate recommended to the commissioners by the Blaine County Democratic Central Committee and he was the board’s number one choice as well. He has been in the position since early Sept. 2021.
The board interviewed McDougall Graham and his current opponent, who is now running against him in the May 17 Primary. I supported Stephen then and support him now for County Clerk. McDougall Graham brings a new perspective to Blaine County government and brings experience from his accomplished career as a nonprofit professional grant writing and developing grant budgets at the city, federal and international levels. I have seen how Blaine County has benefited from McDougall Graham’s new ideas and outside work experience.
While serving as Blaine County’s grant specialist, Stephen built excellent relationships across the county staff, and the community and was successful in bringing millions of dollars to the county. With a master’s degree in public policy and his excellent work background, he knows how to network, build partnerships, and bring innovation and new technology to the County Clerk’s Office.
Please join me in voting for Stephen McDougall Graham Blaine County Clerk on May 17, 2022.
Jacob Greenberg
Blaine County Commissioner, 2012-2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In