Commissioner Jacob Greenberg should be re-elected.
He has integrity and cares deeply about Blaine County and the people who live here. I have been working with him on efforts to prevent Idaho Power from erecting high-voltage transmission lines in our scenic corridor and to find safer alternatives to the left turn options at the intersection at Ohio Gulch, Starweather and Highway 75. These are complex issues involving many and varied interests. Commissioner Greenberg has proven to me that he is the right person to navigate this. Throughout the process, he has been committed to transparency and he has been responsive to everyone involved.
He is respected by key individuals in state and local government. He is creative, calm, smart and a gifted consensus builder. Please join me in voting for Jacob Greenberg.
Cynthia Woolley
Hailey
