The Biden Administration’s failed economic policies, failed foreign relations policies, and failure to control national spending have all contributed to the soaring costs of all things Idahoans need to simply live their lives.
Thankfully, at the state level we are sending immediate tax relief to help counter soaring Bidenflation. Idahoans can expect a 12-percent income tax cut as soon as this month, and we also secured long-term income tax relief this year so Idahoans can keep more of what they earn in future years.
My "Leading Idaho" plan provides this historic tax relief and strategic investments in schools, roads, water, and other areas that impact daily lives. Idaho is once again leading the country in responsible, accountable government that works for the people.
Gov. Brad Little
Dear Gov. "chicken" Little
Please quit running scared of the Lt. Gov. and throwing red meat to your base!
If you want to get re-elected, show us some leadership.
