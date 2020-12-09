Idahoans are dying in record numbers, and urgent, meaningful action is required. Will you help us by writing a message to Gov. Brad Little?

On Dec. 1, Idaho reported 966 deaths and 87,556 cases of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. On Dec. 3, Idaho reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases and 23 deaths. Our hospitals are operating in crisis mode because they are running dangerously short on medical staff, available beds and other resources. Idahoans have lost their jobs, homes and loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no end in sight. The spread of coronavirus is increasing on a nearly daily basis, and it’s clear that our current strategy is not working.

Please help us tell Gov. Little that Idaho needs a statewide mask mandate!

Idaho Rep. Sally Toone, Gooding

Idaho Rep. Muffy Davis, Ketchum

Load comments