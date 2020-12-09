Idahoans are dying in record numbers, and urgent, meaningful action is required. Will you help us by writing a message to Gov. Brad Little?
On Dec. 1, Idaho reported 966 deaths and 87,556 cases of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. On Dec. 3, Idaho reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases and 23 deaths. Our hospitals are operating in crisis mode because they are running dangerously short on medical staff, available beds and other resources. Idahoans have lost their jobs, homes and loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no end in sight. The spread of coronavirus is increasing on a nearly daily basis, and it’s clear that our current strategy is not working.
Please help us tell Gov. Little that Idaho needs a statewide mask mandate!
Idaho Rep. Sally Toone, Gooding
Idaho Rep. Muffy Davis, Ketchum
Many thanks to these fine representatives for following the science to try to keep us safe and keep our economy open!
no to masks except in stores. look at the lines on the ski hill. if you believe you are at risk to this flu then YOU should shelter in place and YOU should wear a mask. the rest of us are still trying to keep our homes and feed our families.
No mandate required but if you two little liberals want to wear a mask by all means do so but don’t ram your donkey ideas down my throat!
