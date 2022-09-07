Last Thursday, as I was driving through Picabo, on my way home to Montana, I had an electrical fire in the engine compartment of my van. I couldn't put it out but soon I was surrounded by one of the kindest and most professional group of people I've ever met. Soon the fire department had the fire out, the van was toast and I was on my way in a rental car. What could have been a tragedy turned out to be an eye opening experience for me. People of Picabo, you're a great bunch, and I'm so very grateful not only for the way you dealt with me and the fire but for the perspective you've given me on human kindness and rural values in this sometimes fractured world in which we live.
In closing I'd like to particularly thank fishing guide Cole who took care of my dog through all the commotion and officer Elizabeth Cameron. She is a pro's pro!
George Kelly
