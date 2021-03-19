There is growing bipartisan support for the IRS to extend the filing deadline. The various coronavirus relief programs created over the last year, including the bill signed into law just last week, have resulted in a large amount of extra paperwork for taxpayers this year and have required tax preparation firms to constantly update their systems. The IRS should strongly consider extending the filing deadline, giving taxpayers and businesses more certainty and time to receive accurate guidance and file returns properly.
Sen. Mike Crapo
R-Idaho
Editor’s Note: On Wednesday, the IRS shifted Tax Day from April 15 until May 17.
