In reading the recent letters concerning confusion about needing the vaccine and the mask, they have inspired me to make a suggestion to the CDC and the FDA.
The CDC and the FDA need to give a written flier to each vaccinated person to explain why everyone not only needs to get vaccinated for their own safety but what it will also be doing for the community. Science does not stand still and, therefore, because of continual new discoveries, we need to adjust our behavior even though we are fully vaccinated. Hopefully, a COVID vaccine will eventually be developed to be as effective as other vaccines such as the one for polio.
Here are some things I think that the CDC might pass on to each newly vaccinated person, based on information on its website.
- Even with the vaccination you can still pass on the virus to other people, so wearing a mask has proven to be very beneficial in preventing this.
- Wearing a mask will also give you more protection because our jabs now are waning in efficacy, so it would be easier for you to catch the COVID. In fact, in Israel now breakthroughs are placing people in hospitals and even in intensive care.
- So, getting the jabs is the right thing to do, but it so far is not solving the whole problem of eradicating the possibility of getting the virus. Therefore, the safest thing for you to do for yourself as well as for others is additional masking and, if the booster is recommended, to take that.
Margot Van Horn, Hailey
