Today I finished filling out my first ballot after turning 18 earlier this year. I registered and requested it online and it was so easy.
For me, voting felt empowering and exciting. My vote in Idaho may not count for much, but it is incredibly important that I do it, all the same.
To be perfectly honest, I would have thought that after the election of 2016, more young people would have woken up and realized that their vote is significant. Unfortunately, I am seeing the same thing now that I saw then. So many young people are abstaining from voting because they don’t like either candidate. Just because you don’t fully agree with one candidate does not entitle you to throw away your right and obligation as a citizen of the United States to vote, to throw away your future. I would strongly encourage all young people to think long and hard about which candidate is the “lesser of two evils” and get out and make their voices heard.
The president will affect the economy, the society and the environment in which the next generation will be living and working. A president has an enormous impact on the country in the long term because they have the power to appoint Supreme Court justices. For anyone who needs clarification, these unelected justices sit on the court for life. So when Donald Trump appoints Amy Coney Barrett, he is choosing the person who will be interpreting the meaning of our constitution for the next 50 years.
Even in the state of Idaho, voting matters. Even if you feel small, voting matters. Because if every single person got out and voted, the results of an election could be drastically different.
Kaija Dybdahl, Ketchum
