I urge all Wood River Valley residents to get out and vote, either early—all this week—or on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at your normal polling place. Nonpresidential years always seem like “off” years, but there are many important issues for you to weigh in on: city council, mayor, school district, fire protection. If you’re unsure what/ where/when or how to vote, contact the Blaine County Election office. It would be hard to find a nicer, more helpful group of people to ask questions of! Like many of you I suspect, I feel tired of the dirty business of national politics, but local politics is where your voice can really be heard as every vote counts and really does make a difference, and you’re voting on important issues right here at home. So, please make your voice heard and vote in this year’s elections
Bass Sears, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In