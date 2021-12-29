In response to the letter regarding community ownership of Galena Lodge (What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge?" published Dec. 8):
I share the same love for Galena Lodge as so many in this community. I learned to walk there, worked in the shop during winter break in college, my mom, Kris Stoffer, was an integral leader of Galena fundraising efforts in the 2000s and many years later I still can’t get enough of the world-class ski and bike trails surrounding this special place.
I know I’m not alone in the borderline obsession of Don’s food or the spiritual experience of dropping into Senate Meadows on a bluebird Saturday morning as evidenced by the increasing influx of users to the parking lot on the weekends — whether local or visitor, first time convert or longtime lover.
Yet what many of us don’t realize is that Galena is already community-owned and has been since 1994, thanks in part to a massive community effort to raise over $500,000 in a very short time to essentially keep the lodge from being torn down (and it almost was!). The Blaine County Recreation District owns the lodge but relies completely on community donation and trail fees to cover the things like employee housing, lodge renovations, staffing, and other expenses.
We don’t need a complex investment sharing system to support and manage Galena. What we need is greater awareness that it’s already community-owned and dependent on our financial support. We already have a tried and true way to own a “share” of the lodge: donate directly to the BCRD at bcrd.org and buy trail passes!
Big shoutout to the BCRD, Don and Erin, and the entire Galena crew for the endless work they put in to make the lodge one of the most magical places on earth. See you on the trails!
Jackson Long
Hailey
