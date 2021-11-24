The letter in the Nov. 10 Express ("Free press is essential, but should know its readership") from a person saying this paper’s opinions should not be so “exclusively left leaning” intrigued me. I consider myself to be an independent and not leaning left or right, and I have for years very much appreciated the Express’ editorials as being very thoughtful and fair. Yes, they are opinions, but I have thought they are always informative and never an attempt to make folks “lean” one way or another. Is the letter writer trying to say that the paper should not accept that the presidential election was fair and legal or that a newspaper should not support COVID vaccinations? I believe it would be interesting for the writer to point out those specific editorials that he considers to be biased or not supporting democracy, and maybe then I could better evaluate what he is trying to say.
Robert Diercks, Sun Valley
