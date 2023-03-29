The board and members of the Hemingway Trout Unlimited Chapter are deeply saddened by the passing of Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury. Commissioner Fosbury was a strong proponent of protecting and enhancing the Big Wood River and its tributaries, as well preserving public access to this treasure here in Sun Valley.
He recognized the economic, environmental and scenic significance of this amazing asset and worked to preserve it for present and future generations. He will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of working with him. We extend our sympathy to his family.
Nicholas Miller
