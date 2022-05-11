As chair of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners, I work daily with County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, and I urge you to vote for him in the May 17 primary for Blaine County Clerk. Stephen has served in the position since Sept. 3, 2021, and has led on many important county initiatives.
During his tenure with Blaine County, McDougall Graham has used his grant writing expertise to bring millions of dollars in state and federal grants to pay for and expand county funded programs. Picabo and Carey will have broadband access because of his effort. Most recently, he designed a $4 million Blaine County grant-making program to get American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to local nonprofits and small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The county recently approved more than $1 million in ARPA funds to help address our critical housing shortage. This expedited effort is because of Stephen’s hard work and “get-things-done” attitude. He is making county government work faster and more efficiently.
In six months as Blaine County Clerk, Auditor, and Recorder, Stephen’s other initiatives are also making a difference. A few of these include making the county budget understandable for the first time, hiring more bilingual staff to improve access to our Spanish speaking residents and working on election access and security. Stephen does research on local government best management practices in areas under his supervision. His continued leadership as county clerk will ensure that these best management practices will be implemented in Blaine County.
Stephen McDougall Graham works collaboratively with county staff and forms partnerships in the community. We need to continue this progress, so please vote for Stephen McDougall Graham, Blaine County Clerk on May 17, 2022.
Dick Fosbury
Chair, Blaine County Board of Commissioners
