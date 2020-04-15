This morning I woke up to read good news—that coronavirus cases in New York and New Jersey may be peaking and a slow decline in numbers is starting to appear, though health officials are quick to say this may just be a temporary pause.
Social-distancing orders seem to be having an effect on virus containment! Then I read in The New York Times a frightening story. In Idaho, a number of folks, some of them in leadership positions, are challenging Gov. Brad Little’s “stay at home” order. And, with no scientific basis, they are questioning advice of medical experts across the state that social distancing is key to containing the virus and must continue until the virus is under control.
We are at war with an invisible, invasive, insidious enemy that cares not about individual liberties, personal rights or social beliefs. It will take advantage of every gathering of people to infect new victims and spread the disease across our state.
There is hope to contain the enemy—if, and only if, we all observe Gov. Little’s order regarding social distancing and banning large gatherings. Together we can stop rapid spread of the disease and build herd immunity; some acting separately, in defiance of all medical advice and statewide law, can only lead to more loss of lives.
Those like Ammon Bundy who promote large gatherings and express such defiance endanger all of us, not just themselves, to the ravages of this virus. We should all speak out to shame the selfishness of these people and demand, for the good of us all, that they observe proper laws and orders and follow sound medical advice not some foolhardy claims of right.
Paul Hailey, Stanley
