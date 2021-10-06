Express Staff Writer Greg Foley wrote an excellent article on establishing a real estate transfer fee. This small fee would be paid by the buyers of purchased property in the Wood River Valley. Those fees would be used for helping to fund community housing projects.

Former State Rep. Wendy Jaquet and former Sun Valley Mayor Dewayne Briscoe both feel these fees would bring significant benefits to communities that need housing and services that need good people to find work in our valley.

Mayor Briscoe gained experience in Aspen, Colorado, where these real estate fees were collected for community housing. This project has been and still is a very successful project. Our community could easily copy the same solution as Aspen, Colorado.

Hopefully this solution can be seriously considered.

Stephen Cannon, Sun Valley

Load comments