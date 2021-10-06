Express Staff Writer Greg Foley wrote an excellent article on establishing a real estate transfer fee. This small fee would be paid by the buyers of purchased property in the Wood River Valley. Those fees would be used for helping to fund community housing projects.
Former State Rep. Wendy Jaquet and former Sun Valley Mayor Dewayne Briscoe both feel these fees would bring significant benefits to communities that need housing and services that need good people to find work in our valley.
Mayor Briscoe gained experience in Aspen, Colorado, where these real estate fees were collected for community housing. This project has been and still is a very successful project. Our community could easily copy the same solution as Aspen, Colorado.
Hopefully this solution can be seriously considered.
Stephen Cannon, Sun Valley
Chuck--its a tax on the people who don't live here--you would do it on non-primary residences. Makes great sense for funding for affordable housing, But its not legal in Idaho--requires a change in state law. The mayor refused to lobby Boise for this-said its a waste of time as the real estate lobby is too strong, Wendy Jaquet disagrees and is willing to make the attempt. Also this letter is ironic in that when Aspen came to Ketchum, in the form of Aspen Ski Co owned LImelight Hotel, they didn't build one bed of employee housing, Our City Council is repeating this mistake by letting the Marriott build housing for only 23 of its 110 workers. Where do you think the Council plans to house the workers that the Marriott will import from outside of Idaho? could it be Bluebird?
Before adopting the Aspen approach, it might be instructive to see the identity, occupation and income of the folks who have benefited for the tax funded program in Aspen.
So we just tack more fees on everything and the price keeps going up.
