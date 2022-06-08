Hulen Meadows residents have maintained a private park for the use of its residents and guests for over 40 years and have never had a vandalism problem. Several weeks ago, a group of children all dressed in matching blue t-shirts and hats, and several adults, held an unauthorized party in the park.
After their departure, it was discovered that they had painted six trees with their initials and symbols. Why did the adults chaperoning these children condone this activity? What message were they sending to these children regarding respecting nature and private property? What do other children using the park learn from seeing the graffiti?
The recent rainstorms have not washed away the vandalism. If you were involved in supervising this activity do the right thing and return our trees to their natural beauty.
Donna Finegan
Vice President, Hulen Meadows HOA
