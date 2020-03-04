There have been several letters regarding the new Ketchum Fire Station. I just read the letter titled, “Ketchum fire station must be an A+” by David Hurd. Since I live near that location I was not in favor of it, but for a different reason than any of the others that I have read. Not one article nor letter has mentioned the fact that twice per year (fall and spring), for several days, several hundred sheep come down Saddle Road, usually early in the morning. How is that going to work for the fire trucks trying to exit with the road filled with sheep? I have not heard that they are planning an alternate exit when the sheep are present. Please take this into consideration.
Lynn Peterson, Ketchum
It's just another technical issue stop the traffic study it is never been presented to the public. And our big mines up at City Hall have never come out and said anything including City Council, and planning zoning board.
Wow! That’s BAAAAAAAD🤠
