This letter is written in gratitude for the Wood River Fire & Rescue (WRFR) personnel providing outstanding life and structure saving services in Blaine County, Hailey and Bellevue. The Wood River Fire Protection District’s WRFR needs a new fire station but building one now is not the correct nor equitable solution to the problem. A consolidation between WRFR and Hailey Fire Department is the most sustainable and cost-efficient remedy.
The upcoming fire bond election on May 17 is not the solution; it only adds to the problems of inefficiency and expense by not consolidating the departments. All else equal, property owners in unincorporated Blaine County south of the Greenhorn Bridge and north of Base Line Road will see their property taxes increase nearly 20% based on the bond alone. Just 1,400 properties will carry the full burden of the $17.1 million bond, causing an 88% Fire District Tax hike of $74.33 per $100,000 assessed value for 25 years. This Fire District does not include the cities of Hailey or Bellevue.
There is a much better alternative: A consolidated fire district serving rural Blaine County, Hailey and Bellevue would reduce and reapportion property owner fire taxation and share vital service costs equitably.
The proposed building site for the new fire station is on 2.5-acres owned by the Life Church Wood River, Inc. in Blaine County, zoned R-1, one-acre single residences. Fire Stations are not allowed on this property per Blaine County zoning law. How can a $17.1 million bond go to vote without compliance for a fire station where it is not permitted in the zoning of the property critical to the project?
Please vote "no" and work for consolidation between the county and cities of Hailey and Bellevue for a more appropriate site and partnership. Our first responders deserve much better than this.
Christine Cole
Blaine County
Thank you Diane for sharing your knowledge .
This really should be a "no-brainer." Why pursue a $17MM fire station on property not currently zoned for it, in fact specifically prohibited? Hailey and WRFR need to get together and consolidate. Use taxpayer funds wisely and access a fraction of that money to rebuild/improve the existing fire station on land already owned by Hailey Fire on 3rd Ave. Having two fire stations on opposite ends of Hailey under two different entities is ridiculous. If this bond passes, yes, the citizens of Hailey will eventually be asked to pass a bond to rebuild the stations on 3rd. Consolidation is the only answer. Hailey city leaders and WRFR - leave the egos behind and get back in the room and negotiate this!
Makes too much sense!
Your theory that the two departments should consolidate is a good one and discussed many times over the last 40 years or so. However, just hypothetically speaking, if Hailey has no interest in consolidation, then does WRFR and their stakeholders have to assume the burden of inadequate facilities for their effective and efficient delivery of service ?
Leona, The City of Hailey has the buildings down by the senior center and they all need to be rebuilt. If the fire departments don't consolidate we will be hit with a second bond for Hailey's Fire Dept. Can the two fire departments work together ?
Hello Leona,
We have to be careful not to blame Hailey for having “no interest”. They were extremely interested in February 2020. Look at the minutes on the Hailey website for the “Joint Fire Board” meetings. I thought it was a done deal. Then in August the minutes show continued interest and a meeting was set up at the home of Martha Burke. Something happened in that meeting that the public will never know because there are no minutes published. That meeting made the consolidation effort go up in smoke. I am told that they are still interested but that Wood River would never give Hailey the budget numbers. Wood River says that Hailey did not want to give up the history of a 100-year-old department. Couldn’t we just consolidate and call it “Hailey Fire”? Nothing wrong with that name if it is so important to them.
The leadership will get back in the room, and hammer out a deal, under one condition. That will be when the citizens of Hailey and Wood River wake up and realize they are paying an exorbitant amount of money for fire protection in which we have a complete duplication of fire services. Our community would be safer through a consolidated approach.
For perspective….a $1 million house (I hate to say that it is not hard to have a $1 million valuation these days.) in rural North Blaine County pays under $200 for fire protection. The same valuation in the rural South Blaine County pays $840 for the same service right now. If the bond passes they will pay another $743 to get to a total of nearly $1,600 a year. That is eight times what it costs if you lived in East Fork or north. And it is unheard of anywhere in the nation.
Some of that can be attributed to the total assessed value of each district. The Wood River district has a total assessed value of about $1.4 billion. North Blaine County has about $3 billion total assessed value. So, North Blaine can distribute it among more valuation. But that is not the whole story. If you just look at raw budgets, the North Blaine County gives fire protection for $700,000 per year. WRFPD is costing about $1.2 million per year and with the bond will cost ANOTHER $ 1 million to total about $2.2 million. Incredible. WRFPD also handles the ambulance contract for the south county. That costs another $1.2 million, but that is paid for entirely by the Blaine County Ambulance District so don’t be misled by that.
Yes, the citizens in the south county are getting hosed (please forgive a little pun). It has to stop. The citizens deserve a series of open house meetings by Hailey and Wood River so they can get educated. Most folks have no idea which fire department they belong to and they don’t care. They just want good service at a good price. We need to vote this bond down and do the consolidation and then build a station that is suitable for all.
Do you citizens reading this realize that Hailey, Bellevue and WRFPD all chipped in and paid $48,000 to a consulting firm in 2010 to find out how to provide fire service? The report released in 2011 concluded: “Based on our analysis, ESCI concludes that the preferred long term strategy is to integrate the
three fire departments into a single entity. Local desire, motivation and political will are factors
that determine when and how this vision will be achieved. This report identifies strategies and
offers guidance for policy makers to move forward.”
I think that sums it up. The leadership AND the citizens need to get this done.
