Is anything at all being done to search for the toxic yew plants that have killed eight elk (four cows and four calves) and one bull moose? Nine gentle creatures poisoned to death in 10 days! Five of these animals were found near the Valley Club north of Hailey. Is the Fish and Game searching the properties of residences for the yew plant? Are people searching the yards of neighbors who are currently out of town? Can it be assumed that residents even know if they have yew growing on their property?
There was also a cow and a calf found poisoned in Ketchum and a yearling in Sun Valley and a cow in South Hailey. Who knows how far a poisoned animal can walk before succumbing to this painful, awful, unnecessary death but immediate scouring of landscaping needs to take place. Each passing day could bring many more deaths until the toxic plants are discovered and thoroughly removed (or fenced or tightly wrapped.) This plant is so lethal that only a handful of needles can kill any mammal, including horses, cats, dogs and even humans
Leana Leach
Sun Valley
