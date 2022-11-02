Vote as if:
Your loved one is an immigrant.
Your daughter is a sexual assault survivor.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Vote as if:
Your loved one is an immigrant.
Your daughter is a sexual assault survivor.
Your child is unsafe in school.
You can't afford housing.
Your skin is not white.
Your land was stolen.
Your child is trans.
Your sibling is gay.
You are a woman.
Vote as if you life depends on it.
Because it does!
If you can't find a good reason to vote, feel free to use any of the reasons I voted.
Michele Johnson
Hailey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In