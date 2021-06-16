Using the filibuster when the Senate is tied 50-50 hardly seems like thwarting majority rule. Moreover, the Democrats used the filibuster 314 times when Donald Trump was president.
In 2017 when Trump was president and the Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, 33 Democratic senators signed a letter emphasizing the importance of the filibuster and urging not to end it, which Trump wanted to happen.
Finally, the Democrats don’t have a 60-vote problem; they have a 50-vote problem because no Democratic senators think the same.
The hypocrisy and opportunism of end-the-filibuster supporters is breathtaking, and obvious.
Edward Moslander, Ketchum
