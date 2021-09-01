Quoted from Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary:
“Dream” (n) 4.a. A strongly desired goal or purpose.
b. Something that fully satisfies a wish or an ideal.
“Dream” (v) 2. To consider as a possibility. To imagine.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, what is known as The Festival Field, truly became “The Field of Dreams” and The Field of Dreamers. Eight members of The Liberty Theatre Company (Andrew Alburger, Chris Carwithen, David Janeski, Tess Makena, Jon Mauldin, Matt Musgrove, Melody Taylor-Mauldin and Aly Wepplo) came “Together Again” to remind us that after a long period of dark lights, we still remembered each other, missed each other, and dreamed of theater, together, as we once knew it.
Their illustrious careers, individually and collectively, took them to stages around the world in stellar performances. And then, as they each described for us their personal “dreams come true,” these careers brought them, individually and collectively, to this community. Last weekend, in an astounding “I Have A Dream” collaborative performance on a damp, grassy, last-light, chill-in-the-air wilderness stage, they assured us that they are, indeed, together again! And that they, along with all of us dreamers in the audience, were dreaming of a future Opening Night.
They were at peak performance! We laughed, we cried, we danced with our feet on the grass, strummed guitars on our bellies, and fell deep into our own stories as they told us theirs. Ah! “Theater”! We were constantly surprised that Tess could do 11 things at one time, and the audience agreed unanimously that the “best monologue of the evening” was Claudia McCain giving arm-waving directions to The Loo, which was a far slog across the field and basically not visible to the naked eye from where we sat.
If you missed it, too bad! But, not too late. There is a future for The Liberty Theatre Company actors and their eager audiences. Please follow them; support them; be grateful for them; and be one with Them in this dream and vision.
A closing thought: “Give me Liberty or give me…” well, a couple tickets for front row seats at Liberty Theatre Company’s first performance!
Rae DeVito, Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In