I am so happy to be able to commend Cathy Reinheimer for trying to keep live events happening with her Field Daze of Summer during COVID shutdowns. With so many starved for live entertainment, she has creatively and safely put together a schedule of outdoor entertainments at her Reinheimer Ranch just south of Ketchum. From outdoor live theater to comedy to musical performances, she has stepped up to the plate in generously giving the community a feeling of hope, a small glimmer of returning to normal in the performing arts. Distancing, hand washing and masking is all mandatory for a stress-free experience. It is all the more remarkable that it is nonprofit and done on a shoestring budget. Cathy for Woman of the Year!
Gary Hoffman, Ketchum
