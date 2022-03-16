In response to Rep. Mike Simpson ("Protecting the right to life," published March 9) and all others who oppose abortion rights, I would like point out that the father of an unborn child is never mentioned. If the current proposed anti-abortion laws take effect, the father must be included. He must accompany the mother through all doctor appointments, be present at the birth, and be with her through either taking care of the baby or giving the baby up for adoption. Since these are the only two choices the mother will have, she most definitely needs support, both emotionally and financially. The father is a 50% partner in pregnancy. It is inhumane to not include the other half of the baby-maker in the pregnancy and birth process. Let's see how many men will support the anti-abortion laws if they are made physically and legally responsible.
Janet Houts
Hailey
I am pro life and 100% agree with this. In fact, the father should be 100% financially responsible.
