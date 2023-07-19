As chair of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, I would like to welcome the Ketchum Farmers Market to the neighborhood! Farmers markets are a vital part of a thriving community, and both the market and city of Ketchum are to be commended for moving the location back into town. Shady Forest Service Park is a perfect setting, and I hope the market has found its permanent home in Ketchum.
Rick LeFaivre
Sun Valley
