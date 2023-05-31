Thank you to the Express editorial board for the editorial "Government workers should not get to jump the housing line," published May 17. What a disappointment that the Ketchum City Counsel would be so unaware of the needs of this community to propose putting government workers at the front of the Bluebird line. We'll remember this when it comes time to vote! Please table this DOA proposal pending additional community input.
Alan Patty
Sun Valley
