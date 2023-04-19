I found reading the April 7 "Capitol Roundup" and the editorial on ranked-choice voting a complete waste of time.
Regarding the former, why not have the legislators state the issues that they felt deserve attention and their position on each of the issues. For instance, abortion is a major issue. Why not ask the legislators to state their opinion and proposed solutions. Idaho ranked first in the nation in 2022 in personal income growth, and by a large margin, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. While all the credit cannot go to the state government, it seems they are doing a number of things right. Many proposals are not in the state's best interest and are best left enacted.
Reading ranked-choice voting, the editorial listed several imagined benefits. However, there are a number of negative aspects which were left unsaid. These include forcing voters to choose backup choices they may not like, the complexity of the system has shown to lead voters to stay home and not vote. Further, where the system has been used, there have been considerable delays in getting to a result, and the results have been prone to error. In today's environment, with all the voting changes and issues that have arisen, we need transparent and consistent elections that produce prompt and credible results. Ranked-choice voting produces the opposite.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In