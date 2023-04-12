"Excellence is an art won by training and habituation. We do not act rightly because we have virtue or excellence, but we rather have those because we have acted rightly. We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit."—Aristotle
This quote is most fitting for Hailey Police Chief Steve England, who recently won the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in Idaho. (See the Emily Jones article in the April 5 issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.) His commitments and accomplishments go far beyond Hailey and Idaho, including his recent acceptance to the FBI National Command College.
Also befitting Chief England is this adaptation of a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote: "Do not go where the path may lead, lead where a trail may follow." So be it, Chief England!
