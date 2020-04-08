I, as a 10-year old, feel mixed emotions each day about the coronavirus. Some days I feel sad and scared, other days I feel calm and relaxed without a schedule. It can be nice not going to school and just being homeschooled in your pajamas!
I know everyone is scared, but whoever feels this way can take a deep breath and say everything is going to be OK! Even my grandmother, who is recovering from this virus, has a picture in her house that says, “Hate to spoil the ending, but everything is going to be OK.” And it’s true. Everything is going to be OK!
Skyler Jensen
Hailey
So good to hear your encouraging thoughts!!!!
