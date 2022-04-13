Every day I wake up with the burning hope that NATO or the U.N. or the E.U. or our president or someone in a position of authority will have said, “Enough!” and swung into action to end this catastrophe in Ukraine. “We mustn’t start World War III”? What is this if not the most savage war since World War II? “We need Russian oil and gas.” If that is more important than the genocide of an entire innocent nation—perhaps the world deserves what is being done to Ukrainians. Perhaps we deserve to be next on his list as Putin flexes his muscles and Trump tells him how brilliant he is.
But this morning, after showing us the latest devastated streets littered with the dead bodies of residents raped tortured and shot by Russian troops, the announcer moved smoothly on to the terrible prospect of $6 petrol and inflation making shopping more expensive.
Are we mad?
Diana Fassino
Hailey
Biden and other UN allies need to quit messing around and inundate Ukraine with weapons instead of being a mouthing off. They will keep saying they will do this or that and Ukraine will fall, and then the US and UN can say "OH Well". Ukraine is not a threat to Russia, quite the opposite. Putin uses it as an excuse to invade.
Cooler heads prevail.
For once I’m with Badger
