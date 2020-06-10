Social media have been shown to be really divisive with people and bots that can post anonymously and hatefully.
The beauty of a small town is that we can’t really behave badly to each other anonymously. That road rage moment of finger flinging might have ended up directed at your pastor whom you will see next Sunday in church. The world right now is in a very tough moment. Do we need to promote more divisiveness through our local newspapers?
I call on the Mountain Express to stop allowing anonymous commenting online.
If people can’t stand behind their name, and are only promoting hate and disinformation in our community, do we really need that here?
Kiki Tidwell, Blaine County
I'm voting for Badger!
I agree that there are sometimes comments posted here that may offend some readers. Some are even directed at certain readers. In my opinion that's the cost of what many people would characterize as free speech occurring within a free society.
Please note that you offer a false choice, Kiki. That being, 'You either post comments using your real name, OR you "are only promoting hate and disinformation in our community"'. There's an entire spectrum of other possibilities. One being that in the age of social media, or as I like to call it "mob media", retaliation and bullying directed against doxed individuals is sadly frequent and vicious. See Bornandraisedhere's comment for just a small taste of that.
Furthermore, I would like you to consider the question of who decides what comments qualify as "hate" and what comments qualify as "misinformation"? Are you willing to let me decide? I doubt it. And I wouldn't be willing to let you decide. How about if we simply continue to let the readers decide for themselves?
This is a great way to suppress public speech, but otherwise a terrible idea. Madison, Hamilton and Jay published the "Federalist Papers" essays under the pseudonym "Publius" and Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin did likewise with their writings for their own protection. And I think these folks had some worthwhile things to say anonymously. While people should be civil in their writing there is one thing for sure and that is that you can't make anyone else behave civilly.
Kiki wants to be a community leader here but doesn't want to hear what the community has to say? Hmmmm...wondering why she still keeps her California license plates, why she is suing the city over an unattractive affordable house that upsets her and her dog while walking past, and is not supporting community access to the river but has the nerve to say we shouldn't be allowed to comment about these things??? My vote against her will have to be my final comment.
So ? Kiki writes a letter to the paper to stop anonymous comments, the paper prints the letter to get more anonymous comments, what is the point ?
freedom
A lot of people like to send out GOOD stuff anonymously too!
I tried your suggestion long ago. Threats, abusive phone calls and advice on internet security convinced me it was not a thoughtful idea. But I`m not using the platform as a soap box for votes. (Badger for president! "All your wildest dreams will come true!")....[wink]
(no hate intended)
