Social media have been shown to be really divisive with people and bots that can post anonymously and hatefully.

The beauty of a small town is that we can’t really behave badly to each other anonymously.  That road rage moment of finger flinging might have ended up directed at your pastor whom you will see next Sunday in church. The world right now is in a very tough moment.  Do we need to promote more divisiveness through our local newspapers?

I call on the Mountain Express to stop allowing anonymous commenting online.

If people can’t stand behind their name, and are only promoting hate and disinformation in our community, do we really need that here?

Kiki Tidwell, Blaine County

Load comments