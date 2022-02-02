We are students at the Sun Valley Community School. We and other students made the choice this term to take a class about the Holocaust and how we as people can change for the better after a horrific event such as the Holocaust. Jan. 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
We wanted to take the opportunity to give a statement to our community.
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) the definition of the Holocaust is “the systematic, bureaucratic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2020, the third highest year on record. Recently, due to the spike in anti-Semetic incidents reported, Jewish institutions nationwide have upgraded their security and started providing defensive training for their community. Unfortunately, 60% of the faith-oriented hate crimes are targeted at Jewish communities, despite the fact that Jews make up less than 2% of the U.S. population.
It is important to remember that Holocaust Remembrance is not just remembering what happened but to learn from it and become better people and treat each other with kindness no matter who you are or where you come from. We are encouraging the community to reflect on being more kind, while fighting injustice, humiliation, and suffering everywhere. It is a day to reflect on what happened, and do everything in our power to stop harassment and become better versions of ourselves.
Our vision for the future is a community where no one is afraid to speak up for any kind of injustice they see and never be silent when human beings are suffering or being humiliated. We must ensure nothing like the Holocaust ever happens again by creating and encouraging more kindness and equality for everyone in the world.
Imogen Harris, David Kennett, Tom Mendoza
Sun Valley Community School
