The Mountain Express article (“In Sun Valley, Disagreement over Jericho Continues”, Aug. 2) regarding the proposed Jericho project fails to mention the overriding issue at hand: the overwhelming and perhaps unanimous antagonism toward this project from Elkhorn residents.
The petition “Say no to Jericho” has in a few short months garnered 800 signatures, merely through “word of mouth” efforts. This number is certain to skyrocket with more active solicitation.
So, why has this project stirred up so much resentment? Clearly those who use the Elkhorn Center facilities recognize the certainly of the coming and permanent parking nightmare they will face. Compounding this is the Soviet style architecture proposed, so alien to the Sun Valley signature look. Wherever one draws the line of where that look begins and ends, this project is outside those parameters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
East Coaster who lives in a NYC suburb opposes housing in Western mountain town where he owns second or third vacation home. Shocker.
I am one of the few people who live in Elkhorn fulltime and actually works in the local economy. I'm fine with it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In