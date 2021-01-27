An editorial from your paper (“Future calm demands confrontation with history now,” Jan. 20) was recently reprinted in my local newspaper. I find it troubling that you insinuate that all efforts to ensure voting integrity are undertaken by voter fraud conspirators. I also find it troubling that you insinuate that the only way we can become a “truly multi-racial, multi-cultural democracy” is if “we acknowledge that all voters are legitimate.”
There are no levels of legitimacy outlined in the Constitution. There are really only two requirements. 1) The person must be a citizen of the United States and 2) the person must be at least 18 years of age. This is a black-and-white issue. There are no shades of gray.
Apparently, in your opinion, the population of Canada or Mexico can cross the border on Election Day, vote in our election then go home and they are “legitimate voters.” I guess that really would make us “multi-racial’ and “multi-cultural” along with “multi-national.”
The scenario I have presented is really no different than having illegal (or undocumented or whatever you want to call persons who are in the country outside of the immigration laws) people voting in our election. We as citizens have a right to know that our elections truly are honest and fair. We have the right to know our votes will not be canceled by a vote from an illegitimate voter. Regardless of your opinion, not all voters deserve to be considered legitimate.
Gene Flaugh
Orangeville, Pa.
