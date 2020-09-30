When I read the article in the newspaper about the dewatering incident in East Fork, I was just heartsick. So much water was diverted from East Fork, apparently to fill a pond on private property, that it caused 3 miles of the stream to go dry and kill thousands of fish. How could that happen? The river is the heart of our valley. We all depend on it: people, animals and the economy.
There are numerous people, in many capacities, working to improve the health of our river and the fish population, plus a great deal of money has been spent in the process. A small example of people dedicated to this effort is a group of volunteers, including my husband, who go to great lengths to rescue fish that have been trapped in the canals after the irrigation water is shut off. Fish and Game provides permits to do the work and the Water District makes an effort to notify the group when they turn off the water so as many fish as possible can be rescued and put back in the river from where they came. To have who knows how many thousands of fish killed by diverting the water until the stream went dry for 3 miles is such a setback.
I hope everyone asks the question, “How could this have happened and how can we keep it from happening again?”
Daralene Finnell
Hailey
