We commend the Editorial Board's Sept. 21 editorial on e-bike safety concerns. Like you, we commend Blaine County governments setting e-bike speed limits on multi-user bike paths but feel more should be done. We support your idea requiring cyclists to obtain a license granted after completing a written safety test. Not sure if you meant e-bike riders or all cyclists but as long-time traditional cyclists, we would participate in any attempt to improve bike path safety. Besides your license and test, local governments should also require merchants who rent or sell electronic bikes to install bells or horns on all e-bikes and provide a mandatory on-bike “practice run” in the parking lot covering bike handling, etiquette and safety; particularly practicing passing a bike or walker from behind using a horn or bell several bike lengths in advance. At least nine bike shops in the valley rent or sell e-bikes and are profiting greatly from this trend that uses a common “free” public resource, the bike path. From what we observe, many e-bike operators in the Wood River Valley are new riders and ride erratically. Most dangerous is their tendency to race up behind and suddenly pass due to the e-bike’s speed and the riders’ lack of bike etiquette knowledge. Having a bell and some passing practice using it would make e-bikes less of a menace to other bike path users.
David and Cindy Chojnacky
Hailey
