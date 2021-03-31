I first encountered Deb Robertson, the valley Woman of the Year, about a quarter-century ago when she was an eager med student and I was a shiny intern, both of us striving. At the time, I had no idea how she would impact my life but I was impressed by her gregarious nature, intelligence and work ethic. I discovered she was an accomplished mountaineer, having climbed dizzying routes in the Cascades, Andes, Alaskan and Himalayan ranges. She is one of a handful of women to climb Broad Peak in Pakistan, an 8,000-meter stack of cold granite. After becoming a physician, she returned to the Himalaya, volunteering at a medical clinic in Nepal.
I will be forever in debt to Deb because, 10 years ago, she helped me land a job at St. Luke’s Wood River. Deb has a confident, almost superhuman mental strength, unusual for a person so warm and compassionate. Honestly, I have never met anyone more unselfish than Deb; she pours her soul into everything she does. A recent study showed that female doctors have superior patient outcomes and I was not surprised, having worked with physicians like Deb.
I am honored to call her a colleague and blessed to call her a friend.
Brent Russell
Emergency physician
St. Luke’s Wood River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In