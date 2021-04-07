Over the past 10 days, I visited 53 downtown retail businesses located within one and a half city blocks of the proposed Bluebird project. I personally spoke to 38 owners or managers and asked in an impartial way about their attitude toward the Bluebird. Because I wanted to speak only to an owner or manager, a number of businesses were not tabulated because they were not available.
The attitudes of the 38 businesses are that 31 (82%) are opposed and seven (18%) don’t know anything about the Bluebird or need more information to make a decision. None of the owners is in favor of the project. Typical responses to my question were that “I support the idea of affordable housing” but “this project will reduce parking,” “parking is too hard now,” “it is in the wrong location,” “it is too big,” “it is too high” or “it looks like a jail.”
While it is clear that businesses in the core area do not support the project and are concerned that the project will reduce available parking and harm their business, I also learned that nobody from the city has contacted any business owner, and the owners typically believe that the city does not listen to them.
Ketchum’s local businesses are essential to a healthy economy and to our local employment. I urge the city administration to reach out to local businesses and to listen to their concerns. A mistake with Bluebird will have decades-long, non-correctable effects on our community and on the downtown area.
With the admirable goal of providing housing subsidies to a few, the Bluebird has the potential to damage the economic situation for many.
John Melin
Owner, Ketchum Kitchens
At first, I was skeptical of John's method of data collection. But upon further review, the added percentages to his numbers eased my skepticism. John's right! The data from his casual conversations with local business owners is irrefutable. No public housing in Ketchum! The funding for this project could be better used building a wall and checkpoint on 75 near the hole in the ground. We need to keep these low wage workers out of town. If they want the honor of serving me a glass of Rosie they can get a non-resident alien work permit and commute from Bellevue or points South. Build the Wall! Keep these lazeabouts in there place.
He owns Ketchum Kitchens. He's a rude and selfish owner and he's lying about the numbers on his survey.
Here we go again. Someone with a nearby business and his own nice place to live has decided to weigh in on affordable housing in Ketchum. He’s merely another voice in a long line of those who would cobble together questionable facts in order to achieve his goal: NIMBY or NIMFY or NNMB (not near my business either). John Melin and his business buddies live a business model existence where parking is almost everything; the rest of his arguments are the usual smokescreens of 1) location and 2) appearance concerns. Amazing how many people educated in non-architecture and non-city planning backgrounds become instant experts when it comes to a great project such as Bluebird Village. If John and those polled business savants would take the time to read the want ads and talk to those productive souls who do the real heavy lifting in town, they would finally realize that there is a monumental housing crisis in the entire Valley, worse of course in Ketchum. I just got 84 responses to my ad to rent a one bedroom cabin in the Bellevue Triangle 24 miles from Ketchum Kitchens; 6 years ago I got 12. Yes, Melin, the town is going to die but not from your inflated parking worries on East Ave. and 5th. No, it’s going to go under from lack of decent housing for WORKERS.
I offer a challenge to all who reflexively reject any major progress in affordable housing. Let them come up with SPECIFIC areas to build in, complete with preliminary plans, accurate cost estimates, impact studies, financing, and likelihood of blowback from neighbors of the proposed project. He will quickly learn that the biggest impediment to progress in Ketchum’s affordable housing crisis are people like himself. And he will also come to realize that the easiest thing in the world is to be a naysayer. Real solutions take really hard work not fault finding.
Mr. Melin, how much do you pay your employees? Can they afford to live in Ketchum, where your business is thriving? Have you really studied the parking data in downtown Ketchum? I am distressed that older people who have nice homes and large portfolios are denying our workers the opportunity to live near their work, to have a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. Ketchum needs to catch up with other world class mountain towns.
