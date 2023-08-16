Aside from providing Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon repeated chances to embarrass herself and her organization, I don't know why the Idaho Mountain Express dedicates so much ink to Moon's disinformation-laden, fear-mongering, and (wink-wink) aggressive op-eds. The lack of knowledge that Moon's writing assumes about her audience is an insult to the Express's readers and advertisers.

Contrast Moon's latest screed ("A two-tiered justice system in America, published Aug. 9) with the same-day, adjacent, and policy-rich offering co-authored by District 26 Rep. Sally Toone and Idaho Democratic Party Chair/District 19 Rep. Lauren Nechochea ("The path to rural resilience in Idaho"). Given this side-by-side opportunity for comparison, it seems that my assumption about the Express's motive just might be accurate.

Granted, unlike Gov. Brad Little and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch—three other Idaho Republicans whose commentary is frequently featured in this newspaper—it's possible that Moon actually believes the national talking points she transcribes. Meanwhile, a political movement leaning ever more heavily into its patriarchal, "Christian" white nationalist and authoritarian underpinnings may no longer have much interest in, or need for, policy that helps people build stronger lives. If so, that would be an insult—experienced continuously—to all Idahoans.

