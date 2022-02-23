This spring it is my understanding that Sun Valley Company has the opportunity to renew their participation in Vail’s Epic Pass or seek an alternative collective pass. SV Co has said that they are committed to remaining a part of a collective pass, and I ask: please do not renew the Epic. The 42% increase in the pass’s sales this year is directly seen on Baldy and on our streets. For over a year we’ve consistently read and experienced the issues the pandemic’s mountain migration has brought to our housing and businesses. Our town is not built, structured or prepared to be Idaho’s version of Vail. This discount ski pass is putting loads of stress on our community and draining its culture. Long time business owners with cornerstone establishments who you might think are prospering are in fact deciding to close their doors, sell, or reducing their serviceable hours because the daily demand has exhausted their love of providing for their community. Meanwhile, once long-term rentals are now short-term for Epic pass holders. It’s hard for us to directly affect the lifestyle reinvention America is seeking as a result of the pandemic yet choosing a collective ski pass is. Please do not continue to sell our valley at a discount.
James Tautkus
Ketchum
Exactly James. You have my vote for realtor of the year.
