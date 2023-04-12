In the March 31 Mountain Express, Mike Shultz paraphrased author Wendolyn Spence Holland on the topic of the world’s best ski racers coming to Sun Valley. Holland noted that there has been a pause since 1977 for various reasons. One being that a major race reduces terrain available for recreational skiers.
The U.S. Nationals may be a prelude to a bid for the ultimate major event, a World Cup. The Nationals had a negative impact on the recreational skier. “Greyhawk Country” was closed to the public for a month for course preparation. Parking in the Warm Springs lots was limited for the week of the Nationals, which created an obstacle for access to the available ski terrain and the races. Clearly, this year’s Nationals were against the recreational skiers’ interest.
I think that Alpine ski racing is important for maintaining vibrancy in the sport. For the healthy future of skiing, all of those involved in competition must keep the recreational skier supportive of ski racing by continuing to deliver a world-class ski experience during race events. Most important is to preserve access to much of the best terrain during races. For example, keep the Seattle Ridge, Lookout and Frenchman’s lifts open during the races. Maintain a high standard of grooming for the public. When the public gets to ski on the race hill after the competition is over, they will see what premium grooming is like and they will notice that terrain open to the public is groomed to a lower standard, particularly late in the season. During major races, make the bus commute to Warm Springs easier.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
- “Greyhawk Country” was closed to the public for a month for course preparation.—
- When the public gets to ski on the race hill after the competition is over, they will see what premium grooming is like and they will notice that terrain open to the public is groomed to a lower standard-
Safety is paramount for the racers, and necessitates extensive course preparations. The SV grooming on the rest of the mountain has been great. Parking is always bad on race days, but it’s been made a lot worse since the COVID critters arrived
It not what I would call "premium grooming" after we hosed down the course with I don't know how many gallons of water. The snow was so hard you couldn't even stick a ski pole in it. Yes it was as smooth as a baby's bottom but if the average skier were to fall they could end up doing a slide for life. The part on Warm Springs wherere they ran the Super G did ski quite well the next day mainly because the 4" of new snow that fell. The top of Greyhawk and where the courses were set on Hemingway... not so much.[scared]
Bravo!!! Level of interest: ski racing= little kids soccer! People come here to participate in skiing not to watch it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In