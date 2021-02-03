I recently heard from a St. Luke’s employee that not everyone who makes an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination actually shows up for that appointment so the vaccine dose goes to waste. I, and others I know, would be happy to show up at any time of the day or night to receive that soon-to-be-wasted vaccine.
How about it, St. Luke’s?
Deborah Kirby
Sun Valley
(1) comment
Wasted? That makes NO sense. I’m not buying it.
