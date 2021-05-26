Your editorial stating that critical race theory (“Critical race theory is not to be feared,” May 19) is about studying how race has affected human history demonstrates that you have had no exposure to CRT. One can only look around this country and see the resistance to CRT training as many parent groups protest their school boards over indoctrination techniques around this theory (not fact) being implemented into the curricula. Employees of organizations implementing CRT training would also be protesting if they were not so afraid of losing their jobs. When so many think this teaching is wrong, don’t you think you should listen to why instead of calling the claim “ridiculous,” “nonsense” or “hysterics”?
A divisive ideology, CRT contends that the systems defining this country are irredeemably racist and calls for a complete overhaul of our economic, legal, social, government and family institutions. It makes racial identity a priority and discriminates in the treatment of people by racial groups. It defines American exceptionalism as white supremacy and puts down all we have taught our kids about hard work and individual liberty. In short, it teaches racial antagonism.
America was the first to proclaim all men are created equal. Early Americans recognized the evils of slavery and effectively fought over the generations to rid us of this heinous practice. Continuing with the civil rights movement, we dismantled all legal and social barriers to black advancement. Throughout our history, millions of U.S. citizens sacrificed their lives fighting for equal treatment and freedom. And this is how we repay them?
Even if the harsher premise of CRT is not taught, the fundamental racism it propagates remains. Our children need to learn historical facts and the ability to debate. They need to learn critical thinking, not CRT. Our country depends on that. So call us ridiculous.
Mia Miller, Push Back Idaho Citizens Committee, Sun Valley
We do not want CRT in our schools----anywhere in Idaho. It is part of the insidious shift in our culture, pushed by leftists(marxists) and progressives who wish to rewrite US history to suit their narrative. Its goal is to sabotage the education process and therefore the perceptions of young Americans, who are voters of the future. We must push back against this narrative wherever it shows its ugly head.
Riiight, like FOX News doesn't rewrite truth and sabotage the thought process of racists, who are the insurgents of today's 'Merica'.
Wow, you sure do seem to have your finger on the pulse of what the history of racism in America is. Of course you forgot to mention the KKK lynchings, the Dred Scott decision by the Supreme Court saying a black man is 3/5 of a human, Jim Crow laws, segregation, institutional racism; the list is seemingly endless.. CRT is a legal argument, BLM is a social movement. Teaching the history of racism in America from a black perspective should not be blocked by state legislators. Racial history in America is ugly. Until hate and bigotry are laid bare for all to see, we will never move past them.
My mistake, I misstated Dred Scott. It should be the 3/5 compromise in the 14th amendment of the constitution. Both historical topics are deplorable nonetheless.
What about the people who came from Asia to become US Citizens? Or from LatinAmerica? Why favor one identity group over another? Why so much division rather than coming together?
Um, one group was bought and sold as property after being captured and abducted from their homeland, all the while being raped, beaten, whipped, lynched, and murdered over hundreds of years of forced servitude to substantially build the historical wealth of this country. Read a book!
Happy to share a few book with you about the Chinese experience in the US. Or the treatment of Native Americans. And my great grandfathers diary. Cut short by his death in the Civil War as a volunteer from NY. But you seem focused on just one issue and one group of people so I doubt you would brother to get educated.
ID4us, on the anniversary day of the murder of George Floyd, and the objections to teaching racism in America from the black perspective,
I hardly see it as inappropriate to focus on one issue, since this is the topic the writer avers to. No need to share your “few book”, since it is likely that I have already read them, provided their content is sourced and accurate.
Your virtual signaling wins at crowding out love for all humankind. Out.
