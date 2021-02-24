The Biden administration is going into high gear to set the federal minimum wage at $15 per hour. Around 2% of the national workforce works for the federal minimum wage, mostly young, untrained or untrainable individuals. While the legislation may feel good on the surface, it will have some obvious and unintended negative effect on our economy. It is estimated by the Employment Policies Institute that 2 million workers would lose their jobs.
It has already been established that an increase in minimum wage will have the effect of throwing many individuals out of work and stimulate more consolidation, automation and efficiency. A higher minimum wage will also deny many people trying to enter the workforce for training and advancement. The greatest negative effect will be to deny entry to training, paid-apprenticeship programs or internship.
Amazon has announced that it is supporting the push for a $15 wage and has committed to paying all its 1.3 million employees at least $15 per hour and is openly pushing for the federal minimum wage limit. So has Walmart. That sounds pretty good until the realization sets in that the prime purpose is not employee wages but to stifle entry into the marketplace of the competition that will not be able to meet those wages.
I was a business owner in a technical field for 40 years, and without exception, an untrained new hire was not worth the minimum wage and often had a negative value to the company. That being said, within a very short time, that employee would be worth two, three or four times the minimum wage, and because of the competition for well-trained people, the wage increases followed. If a well-trained person is not compensated fairly and competitively, the company will lose that person to a competitor in short order.
The free market for goods, services and labor is superior to government edict every single time and achieves a better fit for talent, ability and compensation. This is a case where the good intentions are ultimately cruel and destructive.
James Hamilton
Hailey
