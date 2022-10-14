As we approach another election, let us take stock of the candidates on the ballot in Idaho. There’s a saying that applies to many aspects of life: “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” If we lived only with a perfect spouse, perfect children, perfect friends and perfect work, life would be lonely because perfect rarely exists.
I am supporting our Democratic candidates in our 26th district, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the House, and Ron Taylor for the Senate. I have talked with them, read their platforms and reviewed their public lives. They will be good stewards of our land, champions for our families, and hardworking public servants.
Statewide, the Democrats have fielded strong candidates, including Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor, Tom Arkoosh for attorney general, Terry Gilbert for superintendent of public instruction, Wendy Thomas for the 2nd district Congressional House seat, and David Roth for U.S. Senate. I have had the opportunity to meet each of these candidates. They represent a clear and moderate path forward. As voters, we hire and fire our elected leaders. These candidates, have all debated or will debate their opponents on public television, except for longtime Congressman Mike Simpson, who will not debate.
