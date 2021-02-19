The consideration of the city of Hailey to end support of the efforts of ICE is nothing more than a poorly disguised first step toward making Hailey a “sanctuary city.” Having recently fled a “sanctuary city” because of these policies, trust me, you do not want to go there under any circumstances. How would you like to have Seattle’s Capitol Hill in your valley?
Terry Maher
Sun Valley
For all the problems of immigration, the gentrification of our valley seems to have arrived in your baggage, not theirs.
