There's a parade of sorts mobilizing in our valley. Not a celebratory one like our Labor Day parade or Trailing of the Sheep, where we line the streets and cheer on the participants. This procession is quieter, more spread out, less visible. You must look closer to see the cars and trucks packed with moving boxes, mostly headed south out of the valley, as luxury vehicles and trucks laden with construction equipment move north.
Do you see who's leaving? These are the locals that are being forced out by our housing crisis. There goes your nurse whose home was converted to a vacation rental by its owner. And, look, there's your children's teacher who cannot afford to purchase even a designated "affordable home." And the administrator of the assisted living facility, where your elderly parents may have lived before "staff shortages" forced them to vacate. Also, the firefighter who got priced out of the north valley rental market, taking him miles away from emergency calls.
Keep looking and you'll see the husband and wife who served our valley with their small business for 17 years, but were unable to jump into the housing market before skyrocketing prices shattered their dream of home ownership. Oh, and loading up to depart is your hairstylist, whose rent was doubled, and your landscaper in the car with his family cresting Timmerman Hill, going south for the last time. Stay focused on this exodus and you'll see more: the food server from your favorite restaurant and the cashier at your grocery store.
Do you see the fabric of our community being stretched beyond repair? Do you see its foundation is fracturing? Do you see its heart and soul breaking?
Rosemary Cody
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In