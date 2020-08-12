I am writing in response to statements made by state Senate candidates Eric Parker and Bill Thorpe.
We don’t want to be California.
I’m sure most Idahoans would agree on one thing: Idaho is a pretty special place and we don’t want it to be like anywhere else. Instead of defining Idaho by what we don’t want, there are many things we can do as a state to make our home better. If Republicans consider themselves “country-loving people” they ought to be lining up to support our frontline health-care workers.
Right now, our hospitals in Boise and Twin Falls and surrounding areas are full of heroic, hardworking, exhausted health-care workers, fighting to save sick and dying COVID-19 patients.
Would you still call COVID-19 a fraud, as Thorpe does, if you were watching Idahoans die alone every day? Every war is not the same, and right now the war is a virus. The warriors holding the hands of our sick and dying families, neighbors and friends deserve respect and compassion. They are not fighting a political battle. COVID-19 is not a conspiracy theory for one side or the other. It is a virus that is pushing our health care system to the edge.
Idaho has been a red state for many years, and some of our most pressing problems have not been solved. Our beloved sheep industry is in grave danger, largely due to the current administration’s needless trade wars and H1-B visa suspension. Many of our country’s core industries are built on the backs of people from all over the world, and Idaho is no exception, with our huge tourism and agriculture economies.
Listen to what these candidates are saying. Do you think they want the best for most Idahoans?
Rachel Schochet
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In